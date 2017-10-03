The Big E breaks several attendance records during 2017

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather was a major help in setting several attendance records for the Big E.

The Big E set four new one-day attendance records during its 17-day run in 2017.

It also set a new overall attendance record of 1,525,553 guests. That broke the previous run-of-fair record by more than 25,000 people.

Eastern States President and CEO Gene Cassidy told 22News that this year’s fair finished very strong.

“This year, closing day was so powerful,” Cassidy said. “We had set a record on Thursday and Friday. So the final weekend was outstanding for me.”

It was mostly sunny days for New England’s Great State Fair. Looking back, there was some wet weather on only three of the fair’s 17 days.