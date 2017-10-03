Student Prince getting ready for annual Oktoberfest celebrations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Student Prince in Springfield is gearing up for their annual Oktoberfest.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday the restaurant will have live music, beer and plenty of food as the restaurant, beer garden.

Fort Street will be closed to traffic as it will be filled with people for the Oktoberfest celebrations.

This year, the event will be contributing to a good cause.

“Bands inside and outside in the beer garden next door, and there’s beer there’s different drinks,” said Grace Szydziak, Assistant General Manager of Student Prince. “We have different types of foods, and we have partnered with Shriners Hospital for children, so they are getting a portion of the proceeds.”

The live music kicks off on Thursday at 4 p.m., with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday.