Springfield city councilors want to lure Amazon HQ2 to knowledge corridor

The addition of HQ2 to any city could create as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs

FILE (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Amazon is looking for a place to build its second headquarters, and city councilors think Springfield could be just the right fit.

Springfield city councilors have passed a resolution that said Springfield could meet the company’s requirements for a second location, but they can’t do it alone.

Cities applying for the headquarters must fulfill a lengthy list of requirements in order to house Amazon’s “HQ2.”

The company expects to invest more than $5 billion to build the new headquarters, which would be equivalent to their current campus in Seattle.

The addition of HQ2 to any city could create as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs. The company said that it is looking for business-friendly metropolitan areas that have more than a million people living there. Springfield has roughly 150,000 people living in the city.

Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos told 22News the city would work on a proposal with other cities in the New England Knowledge Corridor, which stretches from Amherst to Hartford. The entire region has a population of 2.7 million.

Ramos added that the greater Hartford-Springfield area is conveniently located near major highways and Bradley International Airport, another Amazon HQ2 requirement.

The city council president said he expects to submit a proposal to Amazon in the near future.