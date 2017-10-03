Special sitting held by SJC in Greenfield Courthouse

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Supreme Judicial Court held a special sitting on Tuesday in Greenfield.

The SJC holds these special sittings in one Massachusetts town each year to provide community members an opportunity to see what they do and how the judicial process works.

The SJC’s special sitting took place inside Courtroom 5, on the fourth floor of the Greenfield Courthouse.

The state’s highest court heard arguments on four different cases, three of which involved Franklin and Hampshire Counties.

The last time the Supreme Judicial Court was in Greenfield was in 1998.

“It’s a great opportunity for the justices to be here in western mass and to hear cases from western mass, in Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties,” said Jennifer Donahue, Public Information Officer for SJC.

The SJC is comprised of a chief justice and six associate justices, but they were short one during Tuesday’s special sitting.

The full bench renders about 200 written decisions each year.

The SJC held their special sitting last year in Lawrence, and in New Bedford in 2015.