Social media’s significant role in recent tragedies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Social media played a critical role as the deadly shooting took place in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Videos captured by concertgoers were able to show the world the exact moments joy turned into fear.

Through social media, victims seeking help were able to reach authorities, update loved ones, and as the chaos died down, to thank those who risked their lives to save others.

“Social media really serves as a form of communication,” Darcy Fortune of Garvey Communications and Associates said. “You’re in Las Vegas and you’re able to let your friends and family know you’re safe using the Facebook safety check.That’s something that they just enacted back in 2014 and I think it really helps.”

Fortune also said that social media has become a way for people to grieve losses and come together in some of the hardest times our country has faced.

