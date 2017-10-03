Regional ‘Knowledge Corridor’ plan would bring Amazon headquarters to Enfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Amazon is looking for a second headquarters and Springfield could benefit. Right now it’s only a proposal on paper, but Rick Sullivan of the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council told 22News cities and towns are backing a regional plan.

It’s a sign of the times and a symbol of irony. Amazon’s second headquarters could go where the Enfield Square Mall currently sits, just across the state line. The exact spot where department stores have gone dark while Amazon stock has gone up.

A $5-billion dollar complex and 50,000 new jobs. Springfield would still get many spin-off benefits.

Springfield is located in the knowledge corridor. Many schools, colleges and universities but they are also centrally located to I-91 and Bradley International Airport just 15 minutes down the road.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News the city may not have the land for commercial development on such a large-scale.

“I want to be perfectly honest. It would be very difficult to house it here. If things worked out and they wanted it here, I’ll pull another rabbit out of my hat if we had to but let’s take a shot,” said Mayor Sarno.

Residents told 22News they would love to see the big fish of the internet ocean wash up on our shore.

“The city of firsts. It’s a great place to be. We are at the crossroads of 91 and the Masspike. We are close to a lot of major cities. quality of life. I grew up in Springfield, returned to Springfield, raised my family here. Springfield and the Pioneer Valley and the surrounding area is just a great place,” explained Fred Basile of Springfield.

2.7-million people, a reasonable cost of living, transportation and an armada of schools ready to flood the workforce. The ‘knowledge corridor’ is hoping Amazon is primed to make a move.