Rachel’s Table celebrates volunteers on appreciation day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table held their annual Volunteer Appreciation Tuesday evening.

For 25 years, Rachel’s Table has been rescuing food from grocery stores, restaurants, caterers and bakeries and bringing it to 40 local food pantries and shelters.

On Tuesday night, the organization’s 200 volunteers were thanked for their commitment and their work.

One woman who has volunteered with Rachel’s table since 1992 told 22News it’s rewarding to deliver food to the shelters.

“They’re so appreciative, and it makes you feel good,” said Susan Grodsky, a volunteer at Rachel’s Table. “You know you’re helping.”

Rachel’s Table has more than 30 volunteers who have been with them since the beginning.

22News Anchor Barry Kriger emceed the event.

22News has been a sponsorship partner of Rachel’s Table since they started 25 years ago.