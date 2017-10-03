Protect your fall plants from dry conditions

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts still needs a good, soaking rain.

Looking back, the month of September was a dry month. September’s average rainfall is a little less than 3 ½ inches. This year, western Massachusetts received only a little more than two inches.

The latest drought monitor comes out every Thursday morning, and eastern Hampden County is currently in the “abnormally dry” category. If you don’t have an automatic sprinkler system, your lawn may be getting noticeably dry. The Connecticut River is also showing less water, too.

22News spoke with the folks at Kelly Home & Garden in Westfield to find out how some fall plants could be taking a hit.

“Mums are thirsty plants. In this size pot, they get bound; the roots start doing the circles, and they don’t absorb the water,” Nursery Manager Adrianne Kunz said.

With temperatures warming up and the lack of rain we’ve seen, it is important to water your plants and lawn more often.