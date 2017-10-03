Progress made in safety upgrades of O’Brien’s Corner intersection

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam on Monday night provided an update on the progress of safety upgrades for the O’Brien’s Corner project.

The MassDOT Complete Streets Funding Program awarded $400,000 to make adjustments to the Maple Street and Springfield Street intersection, to make it more accessible to pedestrians and bicycle riders.

The project includes the installation of new sidewalks, crosswalks, and a bicycle lane.

“With these various projects coming in, I think the town does a good job in terms of traffic and street lights and I think this will help the overall impression of the town and maybe interest some more businesses,” said Carolyn Tetrault of Agawam.

Agawam is one of four western Massachusetts towns receiving state money for construction.

West Springfield, North Adams and Sunderland will also receive grants from the Complete Streets Funding Program.