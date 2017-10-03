Possible above average temperatures into October

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve been having a fairly warm Fall. 22News is working for you with how long the mild weather will stick around.

Minus a few cooler days its been feeling more like late summer than fall here in western Massachusetts.

Some of these past days could fall under a picture perfect autumn day. But looking back at September’s temperatures, 20 of the 30 days of September were above average. Most of our high temperatures were in the 70s, 80s and even 90s.

One Springfield resident from the Asian Tropics told 22News she doesn’t mind the heat. Olivia, from Springfield, told 22News, “I’m from the Philippines its a warm country year round but i love this weather, mid day.”

Temperatures in the lower 90s last week led to Western Massachusetts setting three new record highs.

One Westfield resident told 22News in one word how those hot temperatures made her feel. Alexis Morales, from Westfield, told 22News, “Gross, but i liked it because we have a little more summer left.”

The Climate Prediction Center has forecasted the rest of October to be above average than average. The Climate Prediction Center is also predicting possibly above average temperatures for the next three months.

Temperatures look to be staying above average this week. The average high for October is around 60 degrees.