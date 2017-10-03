Pellet stoves becoming a more popular and affordable heating option

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Pellets and Oil are the top two heating options in Franklin County.

According to the Department of Energy Resources, wood pellets are averaging $260 per ton; $15 less than last year. Despite the lower price, oil and natural gas are still cheaper over the course of the heating season.

“Its cheaper, the pellets are too high and then you have to get a pellet stove,” said Brian Witherspoon of Greenfield. “People can’t afford it.”

While oil remains the most popular option for Franklin County residents to heat their homes, heating companies are noticing more people switching over to wood pellets. Pellets pollute the least, and the state is rewarding residents who install wood pellet stoves.

“People like that they want to be green, you can lessen your carbon footprint dramatically by switching off these fossil fuels and the state has rebates between $12,000 and $16,000, that helps a lot,” said Thom Burden, Sandri Renewable Energy Project Manager.

Burden told 22News oil furnaces haven’t changed much over the past few years, but wood pellet stoves are becoming much more efficient. A typical wood pellet stove lasts you 10 years, and require an annual cleaning. They cost between $1,700 and $3,000.

If you use pellets, you might want to stock up now. Wood pellet prices increase as the calendar gets closer to winter.