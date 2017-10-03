Opportunities and challenges for Puerto Ricans seeking better life in Pioneer Valley

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is preparing to welcome Puerto Rican families when flights resume from the hurricane-devastated island.

“Any given day, there’s 80-to-100,000 jobs unfilled in Massachusetts, so I don’t worry about that. I worry about making sure we can settle them into our communities,” said Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

There may be thousands of jobs open in Massachusetts, but not all of them are entry-level positions. At the same time, many Puerto Ricans moving to western Massachusetts are skilled professionals, and they’ll face another challenge with that.

Careerpoint President David Gadaire told 22News, TThe two biggest issues for us are making sure people are eligible for unemployment when they get here because some of the records there have been ruined…And the other one is credentialing. People who come here with credentials from Puerto Rico – those credentials are not always honored here.” For example, he said, a doctor in Puerto Rico may not meet standards to practice medicine here, even though it’s part of the United States. He said Careerpoint, which is located in Holyoke, is working with the City to prepare the communication, housing, health and job resources needed for new arrivals. Additionally, about 60 percent of the workers at Careerpoint have family on the island.

On the federal level, Congressman Richard Neal said the U.S. should send any and all resources we can to the island. He said, “The problems on the island of Puerto Rico have predated the result of this hurricane, so there’s a chance here through rebuilding and investment to return Puerto Rico to its hay day.”