Nurses begin 24-hour strike outside Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass (NEWS10) — A group of RNs will strike outside Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield for 24 hours beginning Tuesday morning over stalled contract talks.

The nurse’s union rejected the hospital’s “best and final” contract offer back in May and has been warning they would go on strike for months.

Tuesday morning, starting at 7 a.m., hundreds of nurses gathered on the sidewalks outside BMC to protest.

The nurses tell NEWS10 ABC the hospital plans on locking them out until Sunday morning and will hire temporary staff for the interim.

Director of media relations at Berkshire Health Systems Michael Leary provided a statement on the strike Tuesday morning:

We are surprised that the union representing Registered Nurses at BMC has chosen to go on strike against the hospital in order to support their statewide political agenda, but today we are entirely focused on providing uninterrupted care for our patients and our community. All services are being provided at all of our campuses.