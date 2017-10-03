New England Succotash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – To embrace kidney bean season, Tinky Weisblat, from TinkyCooks.com, came to show us how to make a New England-style succotash – and also, thankfully, explain what a kidney bean is.

Ingredients:

2 cups shelled cranberry beans

2 cups water, plus more water as needed

salt to taste the cooked kernels from 3 ears of corn

cream or half and half as needed (between 1/2 cup and 1 cup)

lots of freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Pick over the beans, removing any that have turned brown.

In a medium saucepan bring the cranberry beans, water, and salt to a boil. Reduce the heat, and simmer until the beans are tender but not mushy. This will take between 15 and 45 minutes, depending on the age of the beans. (The younger they are, the less time it will take.)

Stir the beans from time to time while they simmer, and be sure to add more water if you need to. At the end of the simmering process the beans should still have a little-but not a lot of-liquid in their pan. Do not drain off this liquid.

Stir in the corn and cream or half and half. The beans should be in a gentle liquid bath but shouldn’t be drowning. Cook for another 5 minutes or so, until everything is heated through.

Grind pepper over the succotash and serve it.