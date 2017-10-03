Man accused of stealing $700 in items from Wilbraham Big Y

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Holyoke was arrested by Wilbraham police, after allegedly trying to steal more than $700 worth of items from a grocery store.

Wilbraham Police posted on their official Facebook page that Stephen Pease, 32, was arrested on September 22 on shoplifting and trespassing charges.

Police say that Pease had taken several expensive items from the store and placed them into a shopping basket, then covered the items up with paper. He was spotted by a store loss prevention officer, who alerted police. Police say Pease was taken into custody after leaving the store without paying.

In all, the value of the items Pease allegedly took amounted to $728.76.