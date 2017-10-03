Man accused of selling heroin out of state arrested at West Springfield hotel

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested at a West Springfield hotel Monday following an investigation into a multi-state heroin operation.

According to the West Springfield Police Department’s official Facebook page, Malcolm Jamal Morillo, was taken into custody at The Quality Inn on Riverdale Street by members of the narcotics unit, Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit and the FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force.

West Springfield police say the three units seized 1000 bags of heroin stamped “Playboy” and 13 grams of marijuana as a result of their investigation. Morillo is accused of transporting heroin to states north of Massachusetts in order to sell for a higher profit.

The Springfield resident is being charged with trafficking heroin 18-36 grams.