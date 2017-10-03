23 guns found in hotel of Las Vegas shooter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police found 23 guns in Stephen Paddock’s hotel room including semi-automatic rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Police haven’t released the type of gun Paddock used in the attack, but experts have said the shots sounded like they were coming from some type of fully automatic weapon, or machine gun. Fully automatic weapons made after 1986 are illegal under federal law. Semi-automatic guns can be purchased in several states, including Nevada.

Prince Taylor, the owner of Armor Bearer Sports in Springfield, explained the difference between the two.

“A fully automatic gun is something that’s capable of dispersing more rounds then a semi-automatic,” Taylor said. “A semi-automatic you may get one, two, three shots until your magazine is empty. Fully automatic is full auto.”

That means the gun will keep firing for as long as you hold the trigger until the bullets run out.

Police also found a modified bump stock rifle in Paddock’s hotel, which allows a semi-automatic rifle to rapid fire, like a machine gun.

Bump stocks are legal in the U.S.