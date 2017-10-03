Latest: Las Vegas Shooting

WATCH LIVE: The Las Vegas Metro Police Department holds a news briefing to discuss the latest in their investigation. ***APP USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The retired accountant who opened fire on country music concertgoers in Las Vegas had an arsenal of 23 guns in the hotel room he used as a sniper’s perch. Authorities found more guns, ammunition and explosives in a search of his Nevada home.

The rampage by Stephen Craig Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured 527, some from gunfire and some from a chaotic escape.

More about the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history:

THE INVESTIGATION

Some of the guns found in Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel casino had scopes on them. He used 10 suitcases to tote them all to his room.

Also found were two “bump stocks” that can be used to modify guns and make them fire as if they were fully automatic, according to two U.S. officials briefed by law enforcement who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was still unfolding.

A search of Paddock’s home in a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada, turned up 19 more guns, explosives and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer that can be turned into explosives, were found in Paddock’s car.

THE VICTIMS

They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends.

The nightmare isn’t over for the dozens of people who remain in critical condition, even as Las Vegas slowly begins to recover from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Hospital officials said Tuesday that at least 45 people, including two children, remain in critical condition after being wounded at a country music festival Sunday night.

Here’s a look at the shooting by the numbers:

People at the Route 91 Harvest Festival: 22,000

Dead: 59

Died at hospitals: 19

Injured: 527

Still hospitalized (as of Tuesday morning): 138

In critical condition (as of Tuesday morning): 50

Treated and released (as of Tuesday morning): 239

THE GUNMAN

TIMELINE // Authorities in Las Vegas have identified Stephen Paddock as the gunman in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Paddock, 64, killed himself in his hotel room before authorities arrived. Law enforcement and family members have not been able to explain what motivated the multimillionaire who made much of his money from real estate deals to inflict so much carnage.

On the surface, Paddock didn’t seem like a typical mass murderer, said Clint Van Zandt, a former FBI hostage negotiator and supervisor in the bureau’s behavioral science unit. Paddock is much older than the typical shooter and was not known to be suffering from mental illness.

Public records offered no hint of financial distress or criminal history, though multiple people who knew him said he was a big gambler.

“No affiliation, no religion, no politics. He never cared about any of that stuff,” said his brother, Eric Paddock. “He was a guy who had money. He went on cruises and gambled.”

HEROIC ACTIONS

Concertgoer Anna Kupchyan credits a man she knows only as Zach for saving her life and about nine others when he herded them into an outdoor trailer serving as a restroom.

Kupchyan, a 27-year-old law student from Los Angeles, said bullets were raining down on the crowd as she and a horde of others began running in search of a way out of the outdoor venue.

The man, Zach, opened a door and ordered people inside and then joined them and shut the door, Kupchyan said.

PRESIDENT SPEAKS OUT

President Trump describes Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock as “sick” and “demented,” while refusing to discuss gun control laws.

President Donald Trump called Paddock a “very, very sick individual.”

Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. He called the gunman “demented” and said “we’re looking into him very seriously.”

Trump praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an “incredible job.”

Asked about gun laws, the president said “we’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by.”