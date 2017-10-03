How to talk to your child about the Las Vegas shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s nearly impossible for children to understand the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have questions, or concerns.

Many parents are now searching for the best way to talk to their kids about Monday’s shooting in Las Vegas that left nearly 60 people dead, and hundreds of others wounded.

Lois Nesci of the Center for Human Development told 22News, if your kids are old enough to go to school, it may be time to have an open and honest conversation with them. “I think it’s important for parents to have open conversations with their children, encourage them to express their feelings, ask questions.”

Nesci also said parents should make sure their children know that they’re safe. “I think it’s important for parents to help their children feel safe in their own world, and reassure them that they’re loved, and that there are plenty of people in their world who are there to take care of them.”

Crystal Perez-Rodriguez of Connecticut has an 8-year-old daughter. She told 22News, parents should focus on easing their children’s fears and concerns. “You don’t want kids coming out of their homes worried they could be the next one shot, or their mothers, because they worry just like we do,” she said.

Some children may not want to talk about Monday’s incident with their parents. If that’s the case, you may want to encourage them to talk to a teacher, therapist, or guidance counselor.