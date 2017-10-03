Holyoke city council targets marijuana industry campaign donations

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s city council president wants other councilors and the mayor to disclose any campaign donations they’ve received from anyone in the marijuana industry.

Holyoke City Council President Kevin Jourdain suggested this requirement Tuesday night.

He told 22News he feels it’s important, as there are several marijuana-related items pending before the council, including zoning restrictions and a possible moratorium on retail recreational marijuana shops.

“It’s legal to take the donations as long as they are within campaign limits and they meet all the OFC campaign rules,” Jourdain told 22News. “But there are ethics commission rules on appearance of conflict on items that are actively pending before the city council.”

This requested disclosure would be due to the City Clerk by October 16.

The mayor and city councilors would need to include anyone who is or has been an attorney or other agent acting on behalf of anyone involved in locating a marijuana facility.

It would also include any owner or investor in any such facility.