Gun control debate reignited by Las Vegas shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the aftermath of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, anti-gun activists are calling for stricter gun laws.

Mass shootings have become much more common in recent years. The Gun Violence Archive describes a mass shooting as a shooting that involves four or more victims. Under that definition, there have been 273 mass shootings so far this year.

Gun control supporters say that the only way to stop that is to toughen gun laws. John Rosenthal, the founder of Boston-based Stop Handgun Violence, says that many of these shootings have involved semi-automatic weapons. That is why they are calling for a federal ban.

“The daily mass shootings over the past few years could largely be prevented with banning all military-style weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines, just like we do here in Massachusetts,” Rosenthal said.

Opponents of gun control, however, argue that even if laws are tightened, criminals will find other ways to do harm.

“Guns are not the problem, look what happened in London. Those guys didn’t have guns, they had trucks, and they still killed people. So what are we going to do? Ban trucks?” said Prince Taylor of Armor Bearer Sports in Springfield.

Vehicles have been used as weapons in at least 11 attacks since 2006. That includes a van attack in Spain back in August that killed 13 people, and injured nearly 100 others.