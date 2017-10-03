Florida detectives arrested 12 in child porn investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk undercover detectives arrested 12 people during a recent child pornography investigation.

Polk County Sheriff’s Computer Crimes detectives served search warrants and made the arrests during the month of September in an undercover investigation called “Operation Guardians of Innocence.”

Authorities say the operation focused on ending the promotion, possession, and distribution of child pornography.

“Our detectives are the very best in the business. We fiercely track down and arrest those who manufacture, collect, trade, or distribute child pornography. Research has shown that the overwhelming majority of child pornographers, given the opportunity, have or would commit sexual acts upon a child. When it comes to the protection of our children, we will leave no stone unturned,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Judd said that some of the suspects arrested work in the information technology industry. Another suspect was employed as an attractions attendant at Disney and had once worked as a teacher at an elementary school.

“They have respectable jobs until they get home and get behind a computer and do the nasty,” said Judd.

Below is information about the suspects that was released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. A mug shot slideshow of the suspects is included at the bottom of this article.

A search warrant was executed in Lakeland, where 60-year-old Paul Robak lives.Detectives received a tip that Robak uploaded child pornography files depicting children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old. Detectives seized computer equipment from the home, and during an initial preview of the equipment, located files depicting child pornography. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with 7 counts of possession of child pornography (F-3).

A search warrant was executed in Bartow, where 36-year-old Daniel Crawford Jr. lives.Detectives received information that Crawford was sharing videos containing child pornography depicting children between the ages of 4 and 9 years old. Detectives seized computer equipment from the home, and during an initial preview of the equipment, located files depicting child pornography. Crawford was taken into custody without incident and charged with 21 counts of possession of child pornography – enhanced (F-2), and one count of promotion of child pornography (F-2). Subsequent to his arrest, further forensic analysis has been conducted on Crawford’s electronic devices, and he has been charged with an additional 100 counts of possession of child pornography – enhanced (F-2).

A search warrant was executed in Kissimmee, where 69-year-old Ronald Usiewicz lives.Detectives received a tip that Usiewicz uploaded child pornography files depicting children as young as 6 months old. Detectives seized computer equipment from the home, and during an initial preview of the equipment, located files depicting child pornography. Usiewicz was taken into custody without incident and charged with 44 counts of possession of child pornography — enhanced (F-2). Usiewicz has a previous criminal history of theft. Subsequent to his arrest, further forensic analysis was conducted on Usiewicz’s electronic devices, and he has been charged with an additional 100 counts of possession of child pornography – enhanced (F-2).

Detectives received information that 30-year-old Anthony Schulte, of Frostproof, was sharing videos containing child pornography depicting children between the ages of 12 months old and 8 years old. Detectives seized computer equipment from the home, and during an initial preview of the equipment, located files depicting child pornography. Shulte was taken into custody without incident and charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography – enhanced (F-2). Schulte has a previous criminal history to include grand theft, tampering with physical evidence, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs without a script, and drug paraphernalia, armed trespassing, obscenity, and disorderly conduct.

A search warrant was executed in Davenport, where 41-year-old Miguel Ruiz lives.Detectives received information that Ruiz was downloading and viewing files containing child pornography depicting children between the ages of 4 and 9 years old. Detectives seized computer equipment from the home, and during an initial preview of the equipment, located files depicting child pornography. Ruiz admitted to detectives it was illegal to view the files but attempted to delete any traces of the files. Ruiz was taken into custody without incident and charged with 3 counts of possession of child pornography – enhanced (F-2), and one count promotion of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed in Davenport, where 28-year-old Kyle Ghita lives.Detectives received a tip that Ghita uploaded child pornography files depicting children between the ages of 2 and 7 years old. Detectives seized computer equipment from the home, and during an initial preview of the equipment, located files depicting child pornography. Ghita was taken into custody and charged with 61 counts of possession of child pornography – enhanced (F-2), and one count promotion of child pornography (F-2).

A search warrant was executed in Lakeland, where 37-year-old Jose Figueroa lives.Detectives a tip that Figueroa uploaded child pornography files depicting children as young as 5 years old. Detectives seized computer equipment from the home, and during an initial preview of the equipment, located files depicting child pornography. Figueroa was taken into custody and charged with 2 counts of possession of child pornography (F-3), and 3 counts promotion of child pornography (F-2). Subsequent to his arrest, further forensic analysis has been conducted on Figueroa’s electronic devices, and he has been charged with an additional 108 counts of possession of child pornography – enhanced (F-2).

A search warrant was executed in Lakeland, where 39-year-old Andrew Williamson lives.Detectives received a tip that Williamson uploaded child pornography files depicting children between the ages of 6 months and 3 years old. Detectives seized computer equipment from the home, and during an initial preview of the equipment, located files depicting child pornography. Williamson was taken into custody and charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography – enhanced (F-2), and one count of promotion of child pornography (F-2). Subsequent to his arrest, further forensic analysis was conducted on Williamson’s electronic devices, and he has been charged with an additional 100 counts of possession of child pornography – enhanced (F-2). He has a previous criminal history to include giving false info to pawn dealer, dealing in stolen property, DWLSR, and battery.

A search warrant was executed in Mulberry, where 40-year-old David Sorensen lives.Detectives received a tip that Sorensen uploaded child pornography files. Detectives seized computer equipment from the home, and during an initial preview of the equipment, located files depicting child pornography. Sorensen admitted to detectives that he downloaded and viewed child pornography depicting children as young as 3-5 years old. Sorensen was taken into custody and charged with 23 counts of possession of child pornography –enhanced (F-2).

A search warrant was executed in Lake Alfred, where 68-year-old Ronald Desmarais lives. Detectives received a tip that Desmarais had been regularly trading known child pornography depicting children as young as 5 years old. Detectives seized computer equipment from the home, and during an initial preview of the equipment, located files depicting child pornography. Upon execution of the search warrant, Desmarais was actively watching a pornographic video involving a 10-year-old child. Desmarais was taken into custody and charged with 36 counts of possession of child pornography – enhanced (F-2), and one count promotion of child pornography (F-2).

A search warrant was executed in Lakeland, where 26-year-old John Escobar lives.Detectives received a tip that Escobar had been regularly trading known child pornography depicting children as young as 3-4 years old. Detectives seized computer equipment from the home, and during an initial preview of the equipment, located files depicting child pornography. Escobar was taken into custody and charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography – enhanced (F-2).

A search warrant was executed in Mulberry, where Calvin Barnes, Jr. lives. Detectives received a tip that Barnes had been regularly trading known child pornography depicting children as young as 4 months old. Detectives seized computer equipment from the home, and during an initial preview of the equipment, located files depicting child pornography. Barnes was taken into custody and charged with 33 counts of possession of child pornography – enhanced (F-2), and 35 count promotion of child pornography (F-2).

Other arrests made/warrants obtained during this investigation:

29-year-old Charlie Lee Cook Jr., of Lakeland was arrested for one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor (F-3), and one count unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F-3). Cook was communicating with and offered to send nude images of himself to a 15-year-old female.

22-year-old Jerret Alan Carter, of Lakeland was arrested for VOP. He was previously arrested by PCSO on November 11, 2016, for lewd/lascivious conduct on a child between 12 – 16 years old. Carter has a previous criminal history including, fraud, and VOP.

42-year-old Shannon Wright, of Fort Meade, was arrested for failure to comply with sex offender registration (F-3). He has been sending inappropriate messages to a minor. Wright has been sentenced to the Florida Department of Corrections (State Prison) once, and has a criminal history to include the following charges: use of a 2-way communication device to commit felony, lewd/lascivious conduct to a child under 16, failure to comply with sex offender laws, VOP, DWLSR, battery, and worthless check.

38-year-old Michael Longoria, of Lakeland, was arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies on a PCSO warrant for two counts failure to comply with sex offender laws in Polk County. Longoria has a criminal history to include the following charges: Lewd/lascivious conduct, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, no valid DL, armed burglary of a dwelling, armed carjacking, bank robbery, aggravated assault, VOP, failure to register as a sex offender, and tampering with electronic monitoring device.

31-year-old Marvin Hewitt, of Winter Haven, has a PCSO warrant for failing to comply with sex offender laws, and is currently at large. Hewitt has been sentenced to the Florida Department of Corrections (State Prison) twice, and has a criminal history to include the following charges: Lewdness on a minor 12-16 years of age, battery, failure to comply with sex offender laws, VOP, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, simple assault, operating motor vehicle without valid DL, false information to a LEO, resisting arrest, burglary, larceny, aggravated battery, petit larceny, trespassing, and battery on a school official.

41-year-old Derricko Williams, of Lake Alfred, has a PCSO warrant for failure to comply with sex offender laws, and is currently at large. Williams has been sentenced to the Florida Department of Corrections (State Prison) twice, and has a criminal history to include the following charges: Lewd/lascivious act on a child under 16, DWLSR, failure to comply with sex offender laws, VOP, possession of cocaine and marijuana, false information to a LEO, resisting arrest, failure to appear, and battery.

