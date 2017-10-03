Family: Las Vegas shooting victim had ‘beautiful life’

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) — The mother of a Massachusetts woman among dozens killed in a shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas says the victim was devoted to her family and had a strong faith.

Priscilla Champagne described 42-year-old Rhonda LeRocque to reporters Tuesday as a kindhearted woman with a “beautiful life.”

LeRocque had attended the concert Sunday with her husband and 6-year-old daughter. LeRocque’s daughter was taken back to their hotel before the shooting occurred.

Champagne says LeRocque’s husband, Jason, was next to her when she fell. He had thought she was ducking but she didn’t get up.

Champagne says LeRocque was a Jehovah’s Witness who loved cooking and music. She worked at the Cambridge office of the design company IDEO.

LeRocque was from Tewksbury, a town located about 24 miles northwest of Boston.