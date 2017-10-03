Ex-Chicopee teacher charged with rape again

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Chicopee High School teacher who is already in prison in a child rape case is now facing new charges.

Donald Cushing is charged with two counts of aggravated rape and abuse, and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Cushing is alleged to have assaulted the victim between the years of 2006 and 2011.

The victim in this most recent case was not a student of Cushing.

He is currently serving an 8-10 year sentence for raping a 15 year-old girl in the closet of his classroom at Chicopee High School. He was also accused of sending pornographic pictures to that victim. Cushing had been a special education math teacher at the school for about 10 years before the allegations came to light.