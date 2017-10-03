Equifax breach under the microscope

(NBC News) The former CEO of credit reporting company Equifax faced a Congressional hearing Tuesday, just weeks after the company admitted the personal information of millions of Americans had been exposed in a hack of their systems.

The data breach impacted more than 145 million people.

Richard smith stepped down as Equifax CEO last week after the breach was disclosed. He took responsibility, blaming it on human and technology errors.

Smith also defended three Equifax executives who sold company stock the day after suspicious activity was reported in the company’s network.

“I have no indications that they had any knowledge of the breach at the time they made the sale,” he said.

Smith said consumers will have more control over their Equifax account with a new, free service the company will offer by January 31st.

His testimony was the first of three he has scheduled in front of Congressional committees this week.

