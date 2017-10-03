Education Committee holds hearing on several charter school bills

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s Education Committee is considering public comment on several charter school and school choice bills, including one that would give communities more control in deciding where charter schools are located.

The bill would require local approval of charter school applications. Under the proposal, a school committee or city council would vote to approve or deny the placement of a charter school.

The Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance testified in support of the bill before the Education Committee Tuesday.

Their president, Lisa Guisbond, told 22News that it’s unjust and unfair that an appointed state board decides where new charters open up or expand, a move that could impact resources for traditional public schools, describing it as “Taking millions of dollars of resources away from district schools against or irregardless of the communities feelings about the issue.”

Voters turned down a ballot question last year to raise the cap on charter schools.

The committee will review public comment on the bill before making recommendations.