Dr. Phil – “5-year-old found murdered by dad: his mother speaks out”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Aramazd Andressian Sr. claimed that after a trip to Disneyland with his son, Piqui, he was drugged and woke up in a park to find the child missing.

The boy’s mysterious disappearance became a top story in the news. Months later, Andressian Sr. confessed that he murdered his own son.

In an exclusive interview, Piqui’s mother, Ana Estevez, tells her story for the first time. What she has to say about the man who took her son’s life will shock you.

