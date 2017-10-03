Dominican man pleads guilty to illegally reentering U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Dominican man pleaded guilty in Springfield’s federal court on Tuesday to a federal immigration crime.

The Department of Justice said 49-year-old Reynaldo Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien.

Sentencing for Rodriguez is scheduled for Nov. 28.

The Department of Justice said Rodriguez was previously deported on June 14, 2007. Police learned about his illegal reentry to the U.S. when officers in Hampden County encountered Rodriguez.

Rodriguez will be facing no more than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Rodriguez also will be subject to deportation after completing his sentence.