(WGRZ) A 12-year-old girl was hurt Tuesday morning when she fell down a sewer hole in South Buffalo, New York.

Fire officials say the girl fell about 12 feet and was down there about an hour before she was found.

A passer-by heard her screaming for help and called first responders. Firefighters say it took about two minutes to rescue her after they arrived.

Read more: http://on.wgrz.com/2fHa9jh