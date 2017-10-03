Charter Communications to build new headquarters in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Cable operator Charter Communications has announced plans to build a new 15-story headquarters in Connecticut and add another 1,100 jobs there, with the help of up to $20 million in loans and tax credits from the state.

The nation’s second-largest cable operator disclosed plans for the Stamford headquarters Tuesday in an announcement with Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

Charter has been based in Stamford since 2012. It has more than 26 million customers in 41 states.

The company says it will construct a 500,000 square-foot building and has agreed to $100 million in capital spending in the state over the next several years. The new headquarters is expected to open in 2019.

The state will provide a 10-year, $10 million low-interest loan and up to $10 million in tax credits.