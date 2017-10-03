Cannabis Control Commission meets with its advisory board

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Cannabis Advisory Board met for the first time in Boston on Tuesday at a joint meeting with the Cannabis Control Commission.

The 25-member board is tasked with studying and making recommendations to the Commission on the regulation and taxation of marijuana.

The Governor, Attorney General and State Treasurer each appointed five members.

The remaining 10 are set by the law, including representatives from the public health sector, the American Civil Liberties Union and the State Police.

Each member expressed issues they hope to address on the advisory board.

“I’m keenly aware of the issues that are surrounding cannabis businesses,” Shanel Lindsay, the President of Ardent Cannabis told 22News. “Especially issues surrounding equity, access, participation by women, people of color.”

Under the law, board members will serve a two year term.