Barnes airmen to provide assistance in Puerto Rico

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Air National Guard troops from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield will deploy to Puerto Rico for the next 30 days.

The mission is being commanded by Lt. Col. John Desarro. Their goal is to establish communication in remote areas of the island.

The unit says that they are working on the logistics, but will likely lift-off sometime later this week.

Desarro told 22News that they have packed satellites and other mobile communications equipment in a trailer, which will be loaded onto a C-130. The aircraft will pick them up at Barnes, likely from South Carolina, and then fly into San Juan.

“They’ve got a lot of resources in some very small, specific locations that they need to get to more remote parts of the island, and we think that we have the communication links that will enable that to happen in a more efficient, orderly manner,” Desarro said.

Once in Puerto Rico, the National Guard troops will work with guard units from other states to coordinate the repairs. The goal is to give first responders access to the Internet, walkie-talkie, and cell phone communication on the more remote areas of the island, which were hit the hardest.