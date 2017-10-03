Agawam votes to rejects solar panel regulation

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Solar farms could now be built anywhere in Agawam.

Agawam City Councilor Richard Theroux told 22News that the council on Monday rejected an ordinance meant to prevent solar farms from being built on land zoned agricultural or industrial.

The town council recently rejected Eversource’s proposal to build two solar power plants on agricultural land.

Rejection of this ordinance means that a solar farm can now be built anywhere in Agawam.