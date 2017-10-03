Agawam vet, national group suing government over hydrogen bomb mishap

Accident took place in Spain back in 1966

DAVE COLLINS, Associated Press Published:
A March 1966 photo taken from 16-mm footage from the National Archives in Washington DC shows an unidentified U.S. military diver guiding an Alvin mini-submarine into the water near Palamares after a U.S. B-52 bomber crashed with a tanker plane during aerial refuelling Jan 17, 1966 causing four hydrogen bombs to fall to earth in Palomares, eastern Spain. A massive U.S. military clean up then took place and a photo exhibit was made of pictures taken from declassified military film footage. (AP Photo/National Archive Record Administration, Washington D.C.)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Veterans groups are suing the U.S. Defense Department in an effort to obtain disability benefits for airmen who say they were exposed to radiation while responding to a 1966 accident involving U.S. hydrogen bombs in Spain.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Connecticut by Yale Law School students representing Vietnam Veterans of America, the group’s Connecticut chapter and Anthony Maloni, a 72-year-old veteran from Agawam, Massachusetts.

The lawsuit seeks medical testing results it says the Defense Department is refusing to release and would help veterans who fell ill years after the 1966 accident.

A Defense Department spokesman declined to comment.

Radioactive plutonium was released near Palomares in January 1966 when a U.S. B-52 bomber and refueling plane crashed. Four hydrogen bombs were released, but didn’t explode.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.