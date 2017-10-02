Westfield motorcycle cop hit by car

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield police officer was injured when a car struck his electric motorcycle Monday night.

Westfield Police Lt. Michael Ugolik told 22News that the car collided with the motorcycle at the intersection of Western Avenue and Granville Road at about 7:10 p.m. Monday.

“The officer suffered unspecified injuries and was brought to Baystate Noble Hospital,” Lt Ugolik said. Lt. Ugolik did not release any information on the nature or extent of the officer’s injuries.

A 22News viewer used the “reportit” email address to send a photo and short videos of the accident aftermath.

There was no information available to 22News about the driver. Sgt. Ugolik told 22News the accident investigation was just getting underway.

