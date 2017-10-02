Western Massachusetts residents react to Las Vegas shooting

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people united by their love of country music are now united in grief. The deadliest shooting in U.S. history was at the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival. It didn’t matter that knives, weapons and even squirt guns were banned from the festival. The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Nevada, was shooting at them from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort.

This tragedy was in Las Vegas, but it could happen anywhere. 22News asked people if they think police and organizers can do more to prevent these tragedies at outdoor festivals or events.

“I think it’s a pretty hard task. That’s a pretty hard task, I mean we’ve got big brother everywhere so I don’t know. I think that we’re just in really hard times, but gun control is the answer I think for assault weapons,” said Karen Judge of Northampton.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri issued a statement saying, “When homicides occur, whether there is one death or many deaths, the suffering by those left behind is horrific. As Public Safety officials across the United States review the emerging details regarding this tragic incident, it becomes more apparent that planning for public events will be vastly more challenging. The Springfield Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to all those impacted by this tragedy in Las Vegas.”

Musician Kasey Greene couldn’t believe this tragedy occurred on the day his band began touring the country, but he, and others, told 22News they weren’t fearful of concerts or public events. It was quite the opposite actually: “Keep going to concerts and buy tickets. Can’t let like evil take down music. That’s for sure.”