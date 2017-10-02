Vigil held in Northampton for victims of Las Vegas shooting

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A vigil was held Monday night in Northampton to honor the victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

People came out to St. John’s Church on Elm Street to show support for those affected by the tragedy.

Attendees of Monday night’s vigil said it’s important for the community to gather in times like this.

“Last minute vigil to show some solidarity and to come together as a community to send some prayers and wish to the families that have been affected by this tragedy,” Eduardo Samaniego of Northampton told 22News.

Vigils in honor of the country music concert massacre in Las Vegas were held around the country Monday night.