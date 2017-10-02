Trump defends Puerto Rico response

(NBC News)Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said Sunday that hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico are the “most logistically challenging event that the United States has ever seen” and defended the federal response.

“We’re not going to be satisfied until the situation is stabilized and the bottom line is that this is the most logistically challenging event that the United States has ever seen,” Long said on “Fox News Sunday. “And we have been moving and pushing as fast as the situation allows.”

