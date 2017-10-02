Task force trying to strengthen retail sector

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers hope to find some solutions for issues affecting the retail sector in the next session. The Senate is bringing together people involved in retail on a special task force to develop strategies that will benefit both retailers and consumers.

The Special Task Force on the Local Retail Sector, which includes business and consumer advocates, met for the first time Monday in Boston. The group is tasked with reviewing challenges faced by retailers, including the online market and business closures, and will also consider actions by state and local government to encourage customers to shop locally.

Judy Herrell, owner of Herrell’s Ice Cream and Bakery on Old South Street in Northampton, is a member of the task force.

“Right now, most retail business costs are going way up, and sales are either flat or dropping, so the money has to come from somewhere,” Herrell said.

The group is expected to release a report of their findings and recommendations by June of 2018.

The task force plans to hold a public hearing in western Massachusetts in February.