Stuck truck, malfunctioning lights delaying traffic in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Commuters heading into downtown Springfield should be prepared for traffic delays Monday morning.

Springfield Police Capt. Richard LaBelle told 22News that there is a truck stuck under the arch bridge on Main Street near Union Station. Drivers are being detoured away from the arch as a result.

Meanwhile, LaBelle said that traffic lights are not working at the intersection of Main and Court Streets, near Springfield City Hall. Police officers are directing traffic there.

