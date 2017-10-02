State’s new auto inspection system in effect

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s new auto inspection system went into effect Sunday.

Massachusetts auto inspection stations have upgraded to the new system, which records the inspection process on multiple cameras to make sure all inspectors are holding cars to the same standard. Testing regulations have not changed.

You may experience a longer wait time at the inspection station as inspectors get used to the new system.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli stopped by an inspection station in Easthampton Monday to see how the new system is working. Find out what it means for you the next time you go and get your car inspected on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.