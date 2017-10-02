Springfield celebrates the beginning of Italian Heritage Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday marked the start of Italian Heritage Month in the City of Springfield.

City leaders and members of the Italian community raised the Italian flag at the Christopher Columbus statue at the intersection of Main and Locust Streets, in the city’s south end.

The neighborhood was once home to a large Italian population.

“In a culture like Springfield, where Italians make up a good number of the citizens, it really influences our city and our heritage in the City of Springfield,” Sal Circosta told 22News.

Mayor Domenic Sarno also issued a proclamation, declaring October as Italian Heritage Month.