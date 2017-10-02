Section of Stony Hill Rd. in Wilbraham closed due to “serious” crash

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A more than one-mile stretch of Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham is closed, due to what police are calling a serious crash.

Wilbraham police posted on their official Facebook page that the crash took place in the area of the Wilbraham Country Club. A photo sent to 22News via our Report It feature showed a pickup truck with front-end damage, and another vehicle on its side just outside the golf course’s entrance.

Stony Hill Road is currently closed between Tinkham Road and Springfield Street.

There is no official word at this time on injuries in the crash.

