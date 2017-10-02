Red Cross assisting in deadly Las Vegas shooting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Following the deadly massacre in Las Vegas, the American Red Cross has been helping in more ways than one.

The Red Cross is helping to establish a family assistance center to provide mental health and spiritual support to loved ones struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

The Red Cross has already provided hundreds of additional blood products to local hospitals to help the wounded, and they will continue to supply blood as it’s needed.

There’s a way for you to help here in western Massachusetts, volunteer blood donors are currently needed.

“Many many times when I was in the military in the Marine Corps I gave, my blood type is B negative so there’s always a need.”

On Monday in Las Vegas, hundreds lined up to donate blood.

The Red Cross is asking that people not send items like stuffed animals, blankets, and clothing, as it takes money to store, clean and distribute those items.

They’ve also set up a Disaster Distress Helpline at (800) 985-5990.