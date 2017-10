DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Whately police are warning drivers about the possibility of increased traffic Monday due to an I-91 paving project.

According to Whately Police, the I-91 North Exit 24 off-ramp and the I-91 South on-ramp will be closed Monday for paving.

The I-91 South Exit 24 off-ramp will remain open.

Whatley police are asking drivers to be cautious while driving Monday, as they expect the closures to cause increased traffic in town.