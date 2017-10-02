October is breast cancer awareness month

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis in the U.S., and the second-leading killer behind lung cancer.

250,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. 40,000 will die.

“It’s a terrible epidemic for women,” said Marisol Kosiba of Northampton. “Around 30 you start thinking about what are the risks and am I candidate to get breast cancer.”

22News partnered with Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton for breast cancer awareness month. Cooley Dickinson has dedicated space at the hospital to breast cancer treatment and prevention.

The breast center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital opened in July of this year due to the prevalence of breast cancer. For prevention, doctors still recommend yearly mammogram screenings

“1 in every 8 women will face a diagnosis of breast cancer,” said Dr. Michelle Helms, General Surgeon at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. “The key is early detection and treatment options when the process is in its earliest stage.”

Dr. Helms told 22News the breast center has cutting edge imaging capable of detecting small tumors, using very little radiation. Many of their breast cancer patients are living well beyond their initial diagnosis.

The incidence of breast cancer Hampshire County is 5 percent higher than the state average, and the highest rate in Massachusetts.