(NBC News) More than 50 people were killed in the worst mass shooting in modern American history when a lone gunman opened fire into an outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel on Sunday night, police said.

More than 400 people were injured as performer Jason Aldean was onstage, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a news conference.

The gunman was identified by law enforcement officials as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada.