Man died at state-run alcohol and drug detox center

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Officials at a state-run alcohol and drug detox center in Massachusetts say a man civilly committed to the program has died in his room.

The Boston Globe reports that 29-year-old David McKinley was found unresponsive Friday at the Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center at Plymouth. A Department of Corrections spokesman says McKinley’s roommate found him on the floor of their room with something tied around his neck.

The spokesman says McKinley had no history of suicide attempts and was not on suicide watch. He says a security round was conducted about 10 minutes before McKinley was found.

The death remains under investigation.

The facility was formerly a prison camp and still houses a small number of minimum-security prisoners in addition to people undergoing court-ordered treatment.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com