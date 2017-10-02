MA national guardsmen to help fix communications system in Puerto Rico

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is sending National Guard troops to help Puerto Rico recover from disaster. A team of six national guardsmen will deploy to Puerto Rico for up to 30 days.

Governor Charlie Baker announced the deployment late last week. The team will help repair and rebuild communications systems, such as satellites and cell phone towers that were damaged or destroyed by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Communication from Puerto Rico has been limited, with power still mostly out and cell phone systems weak.

Amherst College Professor Ray Suarez gave his assessment of the aid Massachusetts is giving to the island.

“Where you and I are standing, just a few minutes from Holyoke, which is one of the cities in America outside of Puerto Rico with the highest percentage of Puerto Rican residents, so yes, there is a reason these governors want to be front-and-center, and everybody should be pitching-in,” Suarez said.

The governor also announced he is forming a task force to make sure the state is prepared to take-on evacuees who choose to leave the island and stay here. Baker has said that the state is ready and willing to provide Puerto Rico additional support, if needed.