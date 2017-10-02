Holyoke celebrates Polish American Heritage Month

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people gathered in Holyoke on Monday to celebrate Polish pride.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse joined members of the local Polish community in front of City Hall and raised the Polish flag in honor of Polish American Heritage Month.

Joseph Kos, the President of the Polish American Congress of Western Massachusetts, told 22news why it’s important to celebrate Polish history.

“Since 1608, would you believe it, Poles came to the U.S. to Jamestown Virginia and they’ve been an important part of American history since that very early time,” Kos said.

This is the 37th annual observance of Polish American Heritage Month.